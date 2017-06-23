Four people shot overnight in Baltimore, police say
On Friday at about 1:16 a.m., officers went to the 800 block of South Carey Street for a report of a shooting, police said. At the scene, officers found a 32-year-old woman suffering from a graze wound to her side and a 33-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm.
