For city high school rocked by a year of killings, a bittersweet graduation

As Excel Academy's graduating class filed into the auditorium Friday night, their families cheering, Sharonda Rhodes stood at the front of the room near an empty seat draped in her son's graduation gown. In the program, next to the name of her 19-year-old son, Markel Scott, there was a single word in parenthesis: "Honorary."

