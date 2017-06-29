Five Baltimore principals honored at ...

Five Baltimore principals honored at Heart of the School Awards

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Record

From left, Shanaysha Sauls, left, executive director of the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women; Paul Wolman; Larry Rivitz, a senior adviser with Green Street Academy; Courtney Cass, the executive director of Teach For America - Baltimore; and Roger Schulman, president and CEO, The Fund for Educational Excellence, pose for a photo during the second annual Heart of the School Awards. From left, Roger Shaw, an administrator with Baltimore City Public Schools; Laura Weeldreyer, the chief program officer at Johns Hopkins Center for the Social Organization of Schools; and Lisa Bishop, a grants officer with the Corporation for National And Community Service, were in the crowd at the Hippodrome Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,551,522
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr weaponX 314,714
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Wed cboggs87 418
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) Tue Rumpelstiltskin 61
Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date Jun 27 Amazonian Slayer 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Baltimore County was issued at June 29 at 12:35PM EDT

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,642 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC