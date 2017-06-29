Five Baltimore principals honored at Heart of the School Awards

From left, Shanaysha Sauls, left, executive director of the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women; Paul Wolman; Larry Rivitz, a senior adviser with Green Street Academy; Courtney Cass, the executive director of Teach For America - Baltimore; and Roger Schulman, president and CEO, The Fund for Educational Excellence, pose for a photo during the second annual Heart of the School Awards. From left, Roger Shaw, an administrator with Baltimore City Public Schools; Laura Weeldreyer, the chief program officer at Johns Hopkins Center for the Social Organization of Schools; and Lisa Bishop, a grants officer with the Corporation for National And Community Service, were in the crowd at the Hippodrome Theater.

