'Finding Neverland' heads to Baltimor...

'Finding Neverland' heads to Baltimore with vintage message, new Hook

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

No less an expert on youth and adventure than Mark Twain loved J. M. Barrie's play "Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up," declaring it to be "a great and refining and uplifting benefaction to this sordid and money-mad age." That assessment was made a century ago, but the sordid, money-mad part doesn't seem at all dated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Earl 1,547,902
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 17 hr let 314,653
Elizabeth Warren Wed Fitius T Bluster 5
work from home and earn real cash as an interne... Wed sil123 1
News Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08) Wed Sarah 2nd Grade 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ... Jun 19 Truth 8
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,003 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC