'Finding Neverland' heads to Baltimore with vintage message, new Hook

No less an expert on youth and adventure than Mark Twain loved J. M. Barrie's play "Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up," declaring it to be "a great and refining and uplifting benefaction to this sordid and money-mad age." That assessment was made a century ago, but the sordid, money-mad part doesn't seem at all dated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.