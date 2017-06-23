Duck Donuts is opening in White Marsh

Duck Donuts is opening in White Marsh

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Topped with sprinkles, covered in bacon or dipped in powdered sugar, Duck Donuts is bringing its made-to-order doughnuts to Baltimore County. The North Carolina-based doughnut shop is opening at 5272 Campbell Blvd. in the Nottingham Square shopping center in White Marsh.

