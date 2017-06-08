Drumming rhythms keeps Korean traditions alive
Ellicott City residents Simon Kim, 11, and his sister Hanull Kim, 15, were part of a dress rehearsal for a Korean drumming event in Baltimore on June 10. Simon won a Maryland Folk Art apprenticeship last year to learn the art from teacher Joung Sooks. Concentration filled Simon Kim's face as he moved swiftly between the two traditional Korean drums.
