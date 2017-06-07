Dramatic video captures robbery suspe...

Dramatic video captures robbery suspect's deadly shootout with cops

Dramatic video shows a broad daylight shootout between cops and an armed robbery suspect in Baltimore - whose life ended in a hail of bullets Wednesday after he got off a bus and started blasting at officers. "This n - -a out here banging at the police," said Steve Outlaw, as he filmed the mid-afternoon shooting on Dundalk Avenue, near the bustling Logan Village Shopping Center.

