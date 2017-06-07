Dramatic video captures robbery suspect's deadly shootout with cops
Dramatic video shows a broad daylight shootout between cops and an armed robbery suspect in Baltimore - whose life ended in a hail of bullets Wednesday after he got off a bus and started blasting at officers. "This n - -a out here banging at the police," said Steve Outlaw, as he filmed the mid-afternoon shooting on Dundalk Avenue, near the bustling Logan Village Shopping Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,541,536
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|14 hr
|RobinNoProblem
|413
|Great IDEA if we all do this
|21 hr
|Sarah
|1
|Prayers for Mr. Comey and our GREAT LEADER, DON...
|22 hr
|Father Obrien
|1
|PHUCKingNG N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our WORLD
|Wed
|Father Obrien
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Jun 6
|weaponX
|314,482
|Baltimore Schools
|Jun 5
|Susanm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC