District prosecutors drop charges against man accused of selling blood
Local prosecutors dismissed charges Thursday against the 43-year-old man accused of paying people $30 to draw samples of their blood and storing it in "large quantities" in an abandoned apartment near Nationals Park in Southwest. Khoa Hoang Nguyen had been charged with practicing registered nursing without a license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,548,961
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|weaponX
|314,698
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|12 hr
|Karen M
|417
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Fri
|indict dick cheney
|3
|Elizabeth Warren
|Jun 21
|Fitius T Bluster
|5
|work from home and earn real cash as an interne...
|Jun 21
|sil123
|1
|Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08)
|Jun 21
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|16
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC