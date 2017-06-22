District prosecutors drop charges aga...

District prosecutors drop charges against man accused of selling blood

Thursday Read more: The Washington Post

Local prosecutors dismissed charges Thursday against the 43-year-old man accused of paying people $30 to draw samples of their blood and storing it in "large quantities" in an abandoned apartment near Nationals Park in Southwest. Khoa Hoang Nguyen had been charged with practicing registered nursing without a license.

