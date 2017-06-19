Crews Secure Steam Pipe Explosion Site, Investigate Cause
A 12-inch steam line burst through the pavement on Eutaw Street, sending a plume of steam and debris --including chunks of asphalt -- about 50 feet into the air. The upper-floor windows of the Marriott hotel looked drenched in dirt but not broken.
