Crews Battle House Fire In North Baltimore
A Baltimore City Fire Department spokeswoman said the fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Barclay Street. Fire officials said two people were taken to the hospital, one person refused medical treatment at the scene and one escaped the building on their own.
Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
