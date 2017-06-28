Cops release footage of deadly shootout with robbery suspect
Dramatic new video has been released showing an armed robbery suspect inside a Baltimore bus firing wildly at cops before he was shot dead. The security camera footage obtained by The Baltimore Sun shows Blaine Robert Erb, 35, entering the bus and paying his fare shortly before a patrol car pulls the vehicle over.
