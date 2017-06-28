Cops release footage of deadly shooto...

Cops release footage of deadly shootout with robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Dramatic new video has been released showing an armed robbery suspect inside a Baltimore bus firing wildly at cops before he was shot dead. The security camera footage obtained by The Baltimore Sun shows Blaine Robert Erb, 35, entering the bus and paying his fare shortly before a patrol car pulls the vehicle over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Sunnier 1,551,269
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Wed cboggs87 418
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) Tue Rumpelstiltskin 61
Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date Jun 27 Amazonian Slayer 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Jun 26 weaponX 314,715
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Baltimore County was issued at June 29 at 12:35PM EDT

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,725 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC