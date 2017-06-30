Common Cause urges Maryland not to co...

Common Cause urges Maryland not to comply with Trump election investigation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Common Cause Maryland is urging state election officials to refuse to comply with a Trump administration investigation into the integrity of elections. The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, created by President Donald J. Trump in May, has requested Maryland and every other state supply voter data including names, addresses, party affiliation, voting history and partial social security numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,551,795
News Baltimore cop pleads guilty to child porn 5 hr Billie Jean 1
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) 9 hr Defarge 62
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr cpeter1313 314,723
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Jun 28 cboggs87 418
Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date Jun 27 Amazonian Slayer 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,866 • Total comments across all topics: 282,146,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC