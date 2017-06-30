Common Cause urges Maryland not to comply with Trump election investigation
Common Cause Maryland is urging state election officials to refuse to comply with a Trump administration investigation into the integrity of elections. The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, created by President Donald J. Trump in May, has requested Maryland and every other state supply voter data including names, addresses, party affiliation, voting history and partial social security numbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
