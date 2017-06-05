Cohn Reznick holds annual Community O...

Cohn Reznick holds annual Community Outreach Day

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Record

CohnReznick LLP held its 11th annual Community Outreach Day in Baltimore on May 11. More than 150 CohnReznick employees volunteered for nine different nonprofit organizations across the Greater Baltimore area. Employees gave back to the Baltimore community in a variety of different ways, ranging from getting their hands dirty working with Patapsco Heritage Greenway preserving and restoring the Patapsco River Valley to expressing their creative side at Art with a Heart, which helps to enhance the lives of people in need in Baltimore through visual art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min USAsince1680 1,540,359
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr weaponX 314,482
Baltimore Schools Mon Susanm 3
News Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08) May 31 moarg 205
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) May 31 Fitus T Bluster 7
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) May 30 Sweetiepie 87
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) May 29 Marsha 412
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,612 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC