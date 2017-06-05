Cohn Reznick holds annual Community Outreach Day
CohnReznick LLP held its 11th annual Community Outreach Day in Baltimore on May 11. More than 150 CohnReznick employees volunteered for nine different nonprofit organizations across the Greater Baltimore area. Employees gave back to the Baltimore community in a variety of different ways, ranging from getting their hands dirty working with Patapsco Heritage Greenway preserving and restoring the Patapsco River Valley to expressing their creative side at Art with a Heart, which helps to enhance the lives of people in need in Baltimore through visual art.
