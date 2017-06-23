Clean up nearly done, but repairs rem...

Clean up nearly done, but repairs remain at steam pipe explosion site

The cleanup in the aftermath of Tuesday's explosion of an underground steam pipe downtown has largely been completed, but officials said work still must be done before repairs on the system can begin. Crews have worked since Tuesday to clean buildings and parking lots around the explosion site on Eutaw Street between Lombard and Pratt streets after initial environmental tests found low levels of asbestos, officials said.

