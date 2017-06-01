City decision to reconfigure Canton b...

City decision to reconfigure Canton bike lane prompts outrage from bicycling advocates

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A sign notes the modifications being made along Potomac Street to accommodate two lanes of parking, a travel and bike lane. A sign notes the modifications being made along Potomac Street to accommodate two lanes of parking, a travel and bike lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Henry 1,538,151
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr Junket 314,390
Baltimore Schools 12 hr Fitus T Bluster 2
News Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08) Wed moarg 205
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) Wed Fitus T Bluster 7
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) May 30 Sweetiepie 87
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) May 29 Marsha 412
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,774 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC