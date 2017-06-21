Caves Valley Partners acquires 5.2 acres in South Baltimore
The property, in the 1800 and 1900 blocks of S. Hanover St., contains space for commercial truck repair company Middleton & Meads and a vacant warehouse. Arsh Mirmiran, a partner at Caves Valley Partners, said the Towson firm is exploring development options for the site.
