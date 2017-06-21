Caves Valley Partners acquires 5.2 ac...

Caves Valley Partners acquires 5.2 acres in South Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The property, in the 1800 and 1900 blocks of S. Hanover St., contains space for commercial truck repair company Middleton & Meads and a vacant warehouse. Arsh Mirmiran, a partner at Caves Valley Partners, said the Towson firm is exploring development options for the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min mdbuilder 1,547,151
Elizabeth Warren 38 min Fitius T Bluster 5
work from home and earn real cash as an interne... 6 hr sil123 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr NewsJune2017 YTube 314,651
News Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08) 13 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ... Mon Truth 8
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Baltimore County was issued at June 21 at 4:35PM EDT

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC