Blighted Baltimore homes are razed, a...

Blighted Baltimore homes are razed, along with some memories

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Record

Sitting on a crumbling stoop on Herbert Street in West Baltimore, Salim Sadiki could almost see his childhood playing out before him: A peach tree stood in front of that house, and he and his friends would sneak over the fence and snatch the ripe fruit from its branches. Once, the owner caught the boys, ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,539,806
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr NotSoDivineMsM 314,481
Baltimore Schools 11 hr Susanm 3
News Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08) May 31 moarg 205
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) May 31 Fitus T Bluster 7
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) May 30 Sweetiepie 87
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) May 29 Marsha 412
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,540,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC