Baltimore's McKeldin Square reopens to the public

Courtney McKeldin sat on a bench Thursday morning inspecting the park at the intersection of Pratt and Light streets built on a square named for her late father-in-law Theodore McKeldin, the former mayor and governor. McKeldin, along with her grandson Peter Charles Wayner IV, said they were impressed with the $4 million project that added grass, shade trees and terraced seating to McKeldin Square, which was previously dominated by a brutalist fountain.

