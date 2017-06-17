Baltimore water discount program shor...

Baltimore water discount program short of meeting need of tens of thousands of families

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

As Baltimore continues to raise its water rates for city customers, the public works department has set a goal of doubling enrollment in discount programs to help the poor and the elderly. But even if the city hit that target - and records show it is not close - it would be missing tens of thousands who could qualify for reduced monthly bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min JCPete 1,545,506
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 1 hr Dudley 1,089
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr geo washton333x 20,938
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr John-K 314,614
News Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ... Fri Michu Pichu 7
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Jun 15 riceresearch 416
Moving the Preakness out of Pimlico Park Jun 15 Howard 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,589 • Total comments across all topics: 281,832,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC