Baltimore water discount program short of meeting need of tens of thousands of families
As Baltimore continues to raise its water rates for city customers, the public works department has set a goal of doubling enrollment in discount programs to help the poor and the elderly. But even if the city hit that target - and records show it is not close - it would be missing tens of thousands who could qualify for reduced monthly bills.
