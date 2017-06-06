Baltimore to remember Pulse victims

Vigils were held last year in Baltimore for the victims of the mass shooting in Orlando. On the one-year anniversary of the horrific shooting spree by Omar Mateen at Orlando's Pulse nightclub that killed 49 people, Baltimore will join other cities throughout the U.S. to remember the victims.

