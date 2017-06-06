Baltimore to remember Pulse victims
Vigils were held last year in Baltimore for the victims of the mass shooting in Orlando. On the one-year anniversary of the horrific shooting spree by Omar Mateen at Orlando's Pulse nightclub that killed 49 people, Baltimore will join other cities throughout the U.S. to remember the victims.
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Realtime
|1,540,849
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|weaponX
|314,482
|Baltimore Schools
|Mon
|Susanm
|3
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|May 31
|moarg
|205
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 31
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|May 30
|Sweetiepie
|87
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|May 29
|Marsha
|412
