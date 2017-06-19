Baltimore: Thugs Publicly Execute Mother in Front of Her Kids Minutes After She Talked to Police
Crime is out of control in Baltimore, Maryland. So out of control that two thugs executed Charmaine Wilson, a mother of eight who worked as a health aide, in front of several of her children on the front porch of her West Baltimore home just minutes after she spoke to police to report that one of her children had been assaulted by a group of teens at a nearby convenience store.
