Baltimore teachers launch first-ever campaign to stem tide of enrollment decline
The teachers union has enlisted its members for a five-week campaign starting Monday evening to knock on thousands of doors and try to convince parents to send their children to city public schools. The recruiting effort - the first of its kind in the city - will coincide with a blitz of radio commercials intended to stanch three years of enrollment declines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Earl
|1,545,870
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|Movie Buff
|314,646
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Dudley
|1,089
|Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ...
|Jun 16
|Michu Pichu
|7
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Jun 15
|riceresearch
|416
|Moving the Preakness out of Pimlico Park
|Jun 15
|Howard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC