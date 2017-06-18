Baltimore teachers launch first-ever ...

Baltimore teachers launch first-ever campaign to stem tide of enrollment decline

The teachers union has enlisted its members for a five-week campaign starting Monday evening to knock on thousands of doors and try to convince parents to send their children to city public schools. The recruiting effort - the first of its kind in the city - will coincide with a blitz of radio commercials intended to stanch three years of enrollment declines.

