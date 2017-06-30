Baltimore steam pipe explosion damaged 33 vehicles, frustrates car owners
Now, car owners say they're frustrated as their vehicles remain inoperable and they worry about who will pay for the repairs. Don Muir, 63, of Perry Hall, said his 2002 Honda Accord, which was parked near the site of the explosion, looks like someone took a "shotgun" to it.
