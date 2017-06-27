Baltimore spending panel expected to approve lease for drug treatment center
Baltimore officials are expected to approve a 15-year lease at the old Hebrew Orphan Asylum in West Baltimore, where they plan to open a center to help heroin addicts and other drug users in the midst of a crisis so they're not taking up an emergency room bed. The stabilization or sobering center at 2700 Rayner Avenue in Mosher would serve around 30 patients at a time, helping them sober up safely and then connecting them with long-term drug treatment and other social services.
