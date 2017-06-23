Baltimore speed cameras return under stricter laws

When Baltimore turns on a new set of speed cameras Monday, it will operate under new laws that officials say will make the system more reliable and less prone to errors than an old one that had to be shut down. The city will operate 10 portable speed cameras near schools throughout the city, the first step in Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's plan to launch a network that will eventually include 20 speed cameras, 10 red light cameras and a system designed to enforce a prohibition on trucks using certain streets.

