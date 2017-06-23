Baltimore speed cameras return under stricter laws
When Baltimore turns on a new set of speed cameras Monday, it will operate under new laws that officials say will make the system more reliable and less prone to errors than an old one that had to be shut down. The city will operate 10 portable speed cameras near schools throughout the city, the first step in Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's plan to launch a network that will eventually include 20 speed cameras, 10 red light cameras and a system designed to enforce a prohibition on trucks using certain streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|30 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,548,147
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|7 hr
|indict dick cheney
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|NewsYTube
|314,655
|Elizabeth Warren
|Wed
|Fitius T Bluster
|5
|work from home and earn real cash as an interne...
|Wed
|sil123
|1
|Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC