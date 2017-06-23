Baltimore police say dirt bike crackdown is working
A year after a Baltimore police task force began cracking down on dirt bike riders tearing through city streets - gunning up and down straightaways, pulling wheelies, weaving through traffic, terrorizing motorists and pedestrians - police and riders agree its impact has been noticeable. The four-person task force, which launched last July, has made 45 arrests and confiscated more than 200 bikes, Sgt.
