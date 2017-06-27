Baltimore Police officer discharges weapon; two robbery suspects caught
Baltimore police respond to the area of Moravia Road for an incident where an officer discharged a service weapon, and two suspects were arrested. No injuries were reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|flack
|1,549,625
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|weaponX
|314,719
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Jun 24
|Karen M
|417
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
|Elizabeth Warren
|Jun 21
|Fitius T Bluster
|5
|work from home and earn real cash as an interne...
|Jun 21
|sil123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC