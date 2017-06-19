Baltimore police investigating shooting that left two women injured overnight
At about 2:10 a.m., a 32-year-old woman was shot in the right arm and abdomen, and an 18-year-old woman was shot in the back in the 500 block of Sheridan Avenue in Woodbourne-McCabe, police said.
