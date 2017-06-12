Baltimore police investigating Middle...

Baltimore police investigating Middletown woman's death

Aleksandra "Ola" Reeves had been missing for more than two weeks, and on Friday, her husband, Michael, confirmed that her body was found when he posted an update on a Facebook page he started to help locate his wife. State Police spokesman Trooper Brent Miller said this morning Reeves' body was discovered around 11:26 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the intersection of Guilford Avenue and East Preston Street in Baltimore.

