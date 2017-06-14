Baltimore police identify victims fro...

Baltimore police identify victims from spate of homicides across city

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Police identified several recent homicide victims on Wednesday, after a spate of shootings left six dead in less than 24 hours. A man fatally shot in his car in the 1100 block of Mount Holly St. in Edmondson Village about 8:20 p.m. Monday was identified as Marco Stevenson, 22, of the 4300 block of Cedar Garden Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Cheech the Conser... 1,543,970
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Tango 20,932
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 15 hr weaponX 1,089
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon weaponX 314,490
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Jun 9 Robin no problem 414
Great IDEA if we all do this Jun 8 Sarah 1
Prayers for Mr. Comey and our GREAT LEADER, DON... Jun 8 Father Obrien 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,291 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC