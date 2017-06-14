Baltimore police identify victims from spate of homicides across city

Baltimore Police identified several recent homicide victims on Wednesday, after a spate of shootings left six dead in less than 24 hours. A man fatally shot in his car in the 1100 block of Mount Holly St. in Edmondson Village about 8:20 p.m. Monday was identified as Marco Stevenson, 22, of the 4300 block of Cedar Garden Road.

