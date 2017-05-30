Baltimore Police Arrest Teens Linked To Shootings
Antonio Whittington, 17, of the 200 block of South Ballou Court and Tay'Zion Taylor, 15, of the 1400 block of Montpelier Avenue were arrested and charged as adults with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting on May 18. Baltimore police have arrested four teenagers and a 20-year-old man and charged them with an array of violent crimes. Antonio Whittington, 17, of the 200 block of South Ballou Court and Tay'Zion Taylor, 15, of the 1400 block of Montpelier Avenue were arrested and charged as adults with attempted first-degree murder.
