Baltimore man, shot at after release from jail last week, charged in 2016 murder

Just days after being shot at as he was released from jail, a Baltimore man acquitted of trying to kill a Black Guerrilla Family commander has been re-arrested and charged with fatally shooting a man last April, police said. Cedric Catchings, 28, was taken into custody Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in the April 11, 2016, killing of 28-year-old Larelle Wallace, which occurred in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. No details of the allegations against Catchings were released by police.

