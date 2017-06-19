Baltimore man, shot at after release ...

Baltimore man, shot at after release from jail last week, charged in 2016 murder

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Just days after being shot at as he was released from jail, a Baltimore man acquitted of trying to kill a Black Guerrilla Family commander has been re-arrested and charged with fatally shooting a man last April, police said. Cedric Catchings, 28, was taken into custody Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in the April 11, 2016, killing of 28-year-old Larelle Wallace, which occurred in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. No details of the allegations against Catchings were released by police.

