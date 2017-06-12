Baltimore man charged with murder of 5-month-old son after boy...
A 31-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 5-month-old son after police discovered the child unconscious in the family's home Friday with "old and new injuries" all over his body, police said Monday. T.J. Smith, a police spokesman, said the case involved "an absolutely disturbing and despicable, inhumane act of violence," and called on the public to send in tips to help police find and arrest the father, Perry Nelson-Johnson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|WAXTURD
|1,543,105
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|NewsFoxVID
|314,489
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Robin no problem
|414
|Great IDEA if we all do this
|Jun 8
|Sarah
|1
|Prayers for Mr. Comey and our GREAT LEADER, DON...
|Jun 8
|Father Obrien
|1
|PHUCKingNG N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our WORLD
|Jun 7
|Father Obrien
|1
