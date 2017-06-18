Baltimore lawyer Jim Shea enters Democratic race for Maryland governor
Baltimore attorney Jim Shea joined the increasingly crowded Democratic race for governor Thursday night, seeking to turn the Larry Hogan game plan against the incumbent Republican. The former chairman of the law firm Venable LLP formally declared his candidacy during a fundraiser at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.
