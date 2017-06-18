Baltimore lawyer Jim Shea enters Demo...

Baltimore lawyer Jim Shea enters Democratic race for Maryland governor

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore attorney Jim Shea joined the increasingly crowded Democratic race for governor Thursday night, seeking to turn the Larry Hogan game plan against the incumbent Republican. The former chairman of the law firm Venable LLP formally declared his candidacy during a fundraiser at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min RoxLo 1,547,797
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr let 314,653
Elizabeth Warren Wed Fitius T Bluster 5
work from home and earn real cash as an interne... Wed sil123 1
News Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08) Wed Sarah 2nd Grade 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ... Jun 19 Truth 8
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Baltimore County was issued at June 21 at 4:35PM EDT

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,192 • Total comments across all topics: 281,952,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC