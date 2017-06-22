Baltimore is getting yet another trash wheel
Students from Commodore John Rodgers Elementary School joined the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative to celebrate Mr. Trash Wheel's third birthday. Students from Commodore John Rodgers Elementary School joined the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative to celebrate Mr. Trash Wheel's third birthday.
