Baltimore had its own version of Ceasefire before, it could again
I offer a follow-up to my Sunday column to make a suggestion that might spare Baltimore the lousy, looming distinction of being one of the few cities - if not the only city - where Operation Ceasefire never got a chance to succeed. If it stands, the shuttering of Ceasefire would mark the second failure of the renown anti-violence program here, and that means there's something wrong with the city, not the program, says City Councilman Brandon Scott .
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Julio Velasquez
|1,542,886
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Dudley
|314,487
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Robin no problem
|414
|Great IDEA if we all do this
|Jun 8
|Sarah
|1
|Prayers for Mr. Comey and our GREAT LEADER, DON...
|Jun 8
|Father Obrien
|1
