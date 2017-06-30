Baltimore cop pleads guilty to child porn
There are 1 comment on the York Dispatch story from Friday, titled Baltimore cop pleads guilty to child porn. In it, York Dispatch reports that:
Baltimore cop pleads guilty to child porn A Baltimore City police officer accused of sexting with a York County teen has pleaded guilty. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/30/baltimore-cop-pleads-guilty-child-porn/443211001/ Timothy Rae George, 26, of Bayonne Avenue in Baltimore, pleaded guilty Friday in York County Court to possession of child pornography, according to court records.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at York Dispatch.
|
#1 Yesterday
Cops are supposed to serve and protect. Children are the most innocent and vulnerable people among us. This is just so very sad. What is this world coming to?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|obama muslim
|1,552,048
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|weaponX
|314,742
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Defarge
|62
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Jun 28
|cboggs87
|418
|Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date
|Jun 27
|Amazonian Slayer
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC