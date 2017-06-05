Baltimore City Council could vote on ...

Baltimore City Council could vote on deep cuts to mayor's budget tonight to free up money for sch...

The full Baltimore City Council could vote tonight on deep cuts to Mayor Catherine Pugh 's budget to free up more money for schools and after-school programs. The council's budget committee has already voted to cut more than $15 milllion from the mayor's budget, including her entire budget bureau, mobile job units and $2 million from police administration.

