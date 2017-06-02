Baltimore City Council committee cuts...

Baltimore City Council committee cuts $13 million from Pugh budget to free money for schools

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A Baltimore City Council committee voted Friday to cut about $13 million from Mayor Catherine Pugh 's budget proposal - including from key programs she has touted for months - to free more money for schools and after-school programs. "This committee doesn't want to do this," Councilman Eric T. Costello, chairman of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, said of the cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Julia 1,538,467
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 56 min Susanm 314,404
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr davey mushly mom 20,924
Baltimore Schools Thu Fitus T Bluster 2
News Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08) May 31 moarg 205
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) May 31 Fitus T Bluster 7
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) May 30 Sweetiepie 87
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,998 • Total comments across all topics: 281,470,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC