Baltimore City Council adopts resolution asking state to stop Clayworks sale

The grassroots effort to prevent the board of Baltimore Clayworks from selling its Mount Washington buildings picked up fresh momentum Monday night when the Baltimore City Council approved Resolution 17-0030R: "For the purpose of requesting that the Governor of Maryland, and the Members of the Board of Public Works of Maryland, reject the proposed sale of two buildings owned by Baltimore Clayworks at 5706 and 5707 Smith Avenue in the Mt. Washington community of Baltimore City, to ensure that they remain a vital part of the larger Baltimore Clayworks community and an asset for the Citizens of Baltimore City."

