Baltimore board approves $430 million project to tackle miles-long sewage backup
A worker walks through the denitrification building under construction at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant. A Baltimore spending panel on Wednesday approved the city's half of a $430 million project to eliminate a miles-long sewage backup beneath the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RoxLo
|1,550,530
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|10 hr
|cboggs87
|418
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Rumpelstiltskin
|61
|Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date
|Tue
|Amazonian Slayer
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Jun 26
|weaponX
|314,719
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC