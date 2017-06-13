Baltimore and Chicago are in a race to the bottom, murder-wise
The temperature is going up across most of the nation this month, and I mean that literally as well as in the figurative arena of political combat. And when the thermometer gets into the 90s in some of America's larger urban centers it seems to bring out the worst in people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,544,236
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|North Country
|314,491
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|weaponX
|1,089
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Robin no problem
|414
|Great IDEA if we all do this
|Jun 8
|Sarah
|1
|Prayers for Mr. Comey and our GREAT LEADER, DON...
|Jun 8
|Father Obrien
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC