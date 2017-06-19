Arrest made in May murder of West Baltimore man
Baltimore Police say they have arrested 21-year-old Miguel Duke for the shooting death of 30-year-old Troy Horton Jr. last month. On May 29 around 11:30 p.m. Horton was found on the 1700 block of Ruxton Avenue suffering from gunshot wombs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|JRB
|1,547,279
|Elizabeth Warren
|6 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|5
|work from home and earn real cash as an interne...
|12 hr
|sil123
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|NewsJune2017 YTube
|314,651
|Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08)
|19 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ...
|Jun 19
|Truth
|8
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC