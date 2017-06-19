Arrest made in May murder of West Bal...

Arrest made in May murder of West Baltimore man

Baltimore Police say they have arrested 21-year-old Miguel Duke for the shooting death of 30-year-old Troy Horton Jr. last month. On May 29 around 11:30 p.m. Horton was found on the 1700 block of Ruxton Avenue suffering from gunshot wombs.

