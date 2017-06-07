Amid surging homicides, Pugh issues '...

Amid surging homicides, Pugh issues 'Call to Action' for Baltimore residents

Pugh on Wednesday announced plans to host a "Call to Action" Saturday to urge more Baltimoreans to get involved - doing such things as mentoring young people or employing ex-offenders - as the city struggles to combat an increase in fatal shootings and other crime. The mayor made the announcement standing beside Police Commissioner Kevin Davis and representatives of the State's Attorney's Office, and also nonprofit leaders and the Nation of Islam.

