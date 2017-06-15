Amazon buying Whole Foods in bold move into brick and mortar
In a stunning swoop that gives it hundreds of stores across the United States, Amazon is buying Whole Foods , creating a grocery behemoth that could revolutionize the way people shop for food and perhaps other goods. The $13,7 billion deal would unite the company that persuaded people to buy books - and then everything else - online with the grocery store chain that's slipped recently as shoppers found cheaper alternatives to the organic and natural foods it helped popularize.
