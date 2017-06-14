Aldi plans to hire 150 people at four...

Aldi plans to hire 150 people at four Baltimore stores

Hundreds of folks came out to get a look at the Aldi Grocery store which officially opened its doors in the Bel Air Plaza shopping Center Thursday morning. Discount grocer Aldi plans to hire 150 people for stores in Dundalk, Elkton, Randallstown and Towson to support growth in the Baltimore area.

