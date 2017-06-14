Aldi plans to hire 150 people at four Baltimore stores
Hundreds of folks came out to get a look at the Aldi Grocery store which officially opened its doors in the Bel Air Plaza shopping Center Thursday morning. Discount grocer Aldi plans to hire 150 people for stores in Dundalk, Elkton, Randallstown and Towson to support growth in the Baltimore area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,539,806
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|314,481
|Baltimore Schools
|11 hr
|Susanm
|3
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|May 31
|moarg
|205
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 31
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|May 30
|Sweetiepie
|87
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|May 29
|Marsha
|412
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC