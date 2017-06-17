Advocates fear a rollback of bike inf...

Advocates fear a rollback of bike infrastructure in Baltimore

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

After years of lagging behind other U.S. cities in bike infrastructure, Baltimore started to catch up: building protected bike lanes on Roland Avenue, Maryland Avenue and Potomac Street. Residents of the waterfront neighborhood of Canton complained that a bike lane there made the road too narrow for fire equipment, and the city decided started to tear it out.

