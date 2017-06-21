Acting MTA chief: BaltimoreLink bus system launch went 'pretty smoothly'
Until the Maryland Transit Administration began planning its $135 million BaltimoreLink bus route overhaul that launched this week, state transit officials had neither ridden bus routes to create accurate schedules nor updated the routes after the installation of the light rail or metro subway systems decades ago, acting administrator Kevin B. Quinn Jr. said Wednesday. The result? "Completely unrealistic schedules" that would require bus drivers to be "NASCAR drivers" to get to all their stops on time, and antiquated routes that didn't align with current job centers, entertainment and other transit, he said.
