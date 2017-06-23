$850K awarded in wrongful death case involving Baltimore officers who ...

A Baltimore city jury has awarded $850,000 in a wrongful-death case that alleged police failed to protect a woman who was fatally shot by her husband, a Baltimore city police officer. Two Baltimore police officers were dispatched to the home of Officer James Walton Smith and his fiancee, Kendra Diggs, in the 1100 block of N. Parrish St. on May 7, 2013 after a neighbor reported a domestic disturbance.

