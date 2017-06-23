$850K awarded in wrongful death case ...

$850K awarded in wrongful death case involving Baltimore officers who ...

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A Baltimore city jury has awarded $850,000 in a wrongful-death case that alleged police failed to protect a woman who was fatally shot by her husband, a Baltimore city police officer. Two Baltimore police officers were dispatched to the home of Officer James Walton Smith and his fiancee, Kendra Diggs, in the 1100 block of N. Parrish St. on May 7, 2013 after a neighbor reported a domestic disturbance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,548,087
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) 2 hr indict dick cheney 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr NewsYTube 314,655
Elizabeth Warren Wed Fitius T Bluster 5
work from home and earn real cash as an interne... Wed sil123 1
News Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08) Wed Sarah 2nd Grade 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,995 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC