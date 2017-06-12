6 people killed in span of 24 hours
Following a deadly 24 hours, the Baltimore Police Department is enacting 12-hour shifts, increasing its presence to respond to what the commissioner called an unconscionable level of violence. "I expect people to be upset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|28 min
|Susanm
|1,544,541
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|cpeter1313
|314,501
|Former students of Good Shepherd or Montrose 19...
|10 hr
|TruthSeeker
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|Tue
|weaponX
|1,088
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Robin no problem
|414
|Great IDEA if we all do this
|Jun 8
|Sarah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC