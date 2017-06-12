6 people killed in span of 24 hours

6 people killed in span of 24 hours

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ABC2 Maryland

Following a deadly 24 hours, the Baltimore Police Department is enacting 12-hour shifts, increasing its presence to respond to what the commissioner called an unconscionable level of violence. "I expect people to be upset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 28 min Susanm 1,544,541
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr cpeter1313 314,501
Former students of Good Shepherd or Montrose 19... 10 hr TruthSeeker 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Tango 20,932
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) Tue weaponX 1,088
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Jun 9 Robin no problem 414
Great IDEA if we all do this Jun 8 Sarah 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,767,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC